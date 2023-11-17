BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $718,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $221.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.69. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $224.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

