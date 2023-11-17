BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in CDW by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.