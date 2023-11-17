BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

