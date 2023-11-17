BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 450,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 128,026 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,434,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.70 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

