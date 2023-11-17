BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 29,571 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.41% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

View Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.