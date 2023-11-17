Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.