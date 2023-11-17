AGF Management Ltd. Sells 255,697 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,697 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

