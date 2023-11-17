Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

