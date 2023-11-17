Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

LW stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

