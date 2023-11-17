Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.7% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,991,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 327,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

