OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $25.55 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,777,261.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

