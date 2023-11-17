Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQS opened at $1.41 on Friday. Equus Total Return has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 296.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equus Total Return from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

