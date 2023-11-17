Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,250,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

