CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million.

CureVac Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CureVac by 47.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CureVac by 459.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

