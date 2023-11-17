Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 13th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $14.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $352.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

View Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $3,582,859. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,349 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.