Burney Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

