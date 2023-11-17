Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.