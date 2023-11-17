Burney Co. Sells 282 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,789 shares of company stock worth $3,819,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

