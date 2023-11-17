Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $691.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

