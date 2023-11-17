Burney Co. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.53 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

