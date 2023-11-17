Burney Co. Sells 180 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

