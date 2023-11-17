Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

