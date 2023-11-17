Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $383.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.00.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

