Burney Co. Has $1.21 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 215,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,741,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

LCI Industries stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

