Burney Co. Sells 150 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Burney Co. lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

