Burney Co. Acquires New Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 345.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

View Our Latest Report on QDEL

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.