UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst
In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UniFirst Price Performance
UniFirst stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.80.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.
UniFirst Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.
UniFirst Profile
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
