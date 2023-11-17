Burney Co. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.
Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %
SYY stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
