Burney Co. Invests $1.66 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

WEX Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $172.72 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.32 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.11.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

