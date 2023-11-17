Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after buying an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $252.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

