Burney Co. Has $984,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,185 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LUV opened at $24.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

