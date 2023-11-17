Burney Co. Buys 330 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

