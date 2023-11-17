Burney Co. Has $1.04 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.81 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.