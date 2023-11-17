Burney Co. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,879,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,013,000 after purchasing an additional 89,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day moving average is $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

