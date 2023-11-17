Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Centene worth $216,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

