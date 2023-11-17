Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Baidu worth $212,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 32.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,095,000 after purchasing an additional 259,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

