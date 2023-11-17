Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Unilever worth $218,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

