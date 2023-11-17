Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Altria Group worth $226,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,096.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

