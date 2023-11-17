Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $236,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $450.78 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.61 and a 200 day moving average of $420.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.