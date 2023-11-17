Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Corteva worth $222,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 445.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

