Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $225.31 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Snap-on worth $225,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Snap-on by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $274.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

