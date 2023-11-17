Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 109,413 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.31% of Post worth $228,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

