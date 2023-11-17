Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $229.49 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.82% of Hostess Brands worth $229,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

