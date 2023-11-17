JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.