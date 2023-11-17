Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $238,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCO stock opened at $353.57 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

