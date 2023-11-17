Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $240.49 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $240,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

