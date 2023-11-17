Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 416,077 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,808,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $244,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 38.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

