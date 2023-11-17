Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $246.64 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.90% of Boise Cascade worth $246,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BCC opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $115.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

