Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

STZ opened at $236.56 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.