Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

